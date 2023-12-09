One person injured after alleged stabbing near Onehunga church

Police and Ambulance were called to a premises on Onehunga Mall at around 10:50am to reports a person had been injured. Photo / File

One person has been injured and another arrested following an alleged stabbing near St Peters Anglican Church on Onehunga Mall this morning.

A police spokesperson said “Police and Ambulance were called to a premises on Onehunga Mall at around 10:50am to reports a person had been injured.

“One person was arrested at the scene and Police are following lines of inquiry to locate another individual believed to be involved in the incident.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance, two rapid response units, and one manager.

“We assessed, treated, and transported one patient in a serious condition to Middlemore Hospital.”