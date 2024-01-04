Police continue to search for those responsible for a double shooting in Manurewa, Japan earthquake rescuers race against time to find survivors and Te Pāti Māori claims the new Government isn't acting in the interest of Māori. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald / AP

Two people suffering serious to minor injuries are currently being transported to Waikato Hospital following a single-vehicle crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said while one patient was being transported in a serious condition, another was being treated at the scene in a moderate condition, though this has since been downgraded to minor.

The second patient is also now being transported to hospital.

A police spokesperson said police responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 27 and Hart Rd at 8.21am.

SH27 MANGATARATA TO TATUANUI - 9:30PM

Due to an earlier truck roll on #SH27, just south of the intersection of Hart Rd by Tahuna, stop/go traffic management is in place. Expect some delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/s0gyQusrGb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 4, 2024

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it responded with two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.

Traffic management has been notified.