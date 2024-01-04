Two people suffering serious to minor injuries are currently being transported to Waikato Hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said while one patient was being transported in a serious condition, another was being treated at the scene in a moderate condition, though this has since been downgraded to minor.
The second patient is also now being transported to hospital.
A police spokesperson said police responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 27 and Hart Rd at 8.21am.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it responded with two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.
Traffic management has been notified.