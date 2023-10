Police responded to reports of an assault this afternoon in which a man exited their vehicle and attacked another.

A person is in hospital following an assault on Grande Vue Rd in Manurewa.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said, “We responded to an incident in Manurewa at 12.39pm with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

“We assessed, treated, and transported one patient in a moderate condition to Middlemore Hospital.”

Enquires are ongoing.