One person in hospital following serious incident in Waterview, Auckland

The scene in Waterview where one person has been taken to hospital after being found in a serious, but non-life-threatening, condition in Auckland. Photo / Rose Garratt

One person has been taken to hospital after being found in a serious, but non-life-threatening, condition in Waterview, Auckland.

Police were made aware of the incident around 1.15pm.

Police are in the area making inquiries to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred, including how the injuries were sustained, and are likely to remain there this afternoon.

However, initial inquiries suggest there is no risk to the public in relation to this incident.

No further information is available at this stage, however it will be provided when available.

More to come..