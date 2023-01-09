One person in custody after firearm found in car in South Auckland

Police found a firearm in a vehicle in Waddon Place, Māngere.

Police have taken a person into custody this evening after discovering a firearm in a vehicle in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere.

“Police responded to a sighting of a firearm in a vehicle on Waddon Place, Māngere at about 5.40pm,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Police located the vehicle a short time later and also located a firearm.

“The person was arrested for presenting an object like firearm/restricted weapon and will appear in court at a later date.”

The spokeswoman said it’s understood no shots were fired.

It was unclear whether armed police had responded to the incident but she said it was not uncommon for police to be armed as a precaution when responding to firearms-related events.

