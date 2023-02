A person has suffered critical injuries after a serious crash on State Highway 36. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 36, north of Hamurana, that has left one person with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson confirmed the crash was reported at 12.19pm and “initial reports indicate one person is in a critical condition”.

The road is currently closed and there are no diversions available, police said.

SH36 TAURANGA TO NGONGOTAHA, BAY OF PLENTY - SERIOUS CRASH - 1:15PM

We have reports of a serious crash on SH36 north of Hamurana this afternoon.

Please follow directions of emergency services on scene and expect DELAYS. ^CS pic.twitter.com/w1A4xlUHH9 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 4, 2023

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and make alternate travel plans.

- More to come.