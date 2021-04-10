One person in a critical condition after a crash in South Auckland

One person has critical injuries and two others serious injuries after a crash at Papakura in South Auckland this evening. Photo / Google maps

One person has critical injuries and two others serious injuries after a crash at Papakura in South Auckland this evening.

Police are attending the crash on Clevedon Road, Papakura and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash was reported at 9.30pm and the Serious Crash Unit is attending.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said five people were trapped in a motor vehicle and had to be rescued using specialist equipment.

Police said Initial indications are that one person has received critical injuries, two people have serious injuries and one person has moderate injuries.

Traffic management is in place at the scene while enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.