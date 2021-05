Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Owhiro Bay. Photo / File

3 May, 2021 01:20 AM Quick Read

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Owhiro Bay. Photo / File

A person has died following a serious crash on Happy Valley Rd in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Owhiro Bay at about 1.40pm.

A police spokesperson said one person has died following the crash, which involved a truck and a car.

The Serious Crash Unit is on the scene.

The road remains closed while emergency services work to clear the site.

Motorists wishing to access the landfill must do so through the southern end of Happy Valley Rd.