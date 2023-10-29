A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the vehicle went off the road and left one person trapped. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the vehicle went off the road and left one person trapped. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person was found “seriously injured” after their vehicle left the road in rural Auckland’s Ardmore.

A police spokesperson confirmed they attended the single-vehicle accident on Airfield Road at 4.10pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they responded to the incident with two fire appliances and found a car off the road, which one person was trapped inside of.

“It looks like one person is seriously injured,” a police spokesman said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area,” police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they sent one ambulance and two rapid response units to the scene of the crash.

It comes after one person died this morning following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 23, near Māori Point Rd, Whatawhata.

Police said they received a report of the crash around 9.15am on Sunday.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said SH23 was closed between Horotiu Road and Te Pahu Road due to the crash.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, and the road remained blocked while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

FINAL UPDATE 2:45PM

SH23 between Raglan and Whatawhata is now OPEN. Thank you for your patience. ^EH https://t.co/qTMDe1YlzI — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 29, 2023

The road re-opened around 2.45pm this afternoon.