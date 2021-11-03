One person dies while isolating with Covid at South Auckland address

A person isolating at an Auckland address with Covid-19 has been found dead today.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement at 8pm tonight.

The cause of death is unknown and may have been Covid-19 or some other cause. This will be determined by the Coroner.

The Ministry of Health is working with other agencies, routinely involved in any sudden death, including police and other health organisations.

The person had been isolating at a Manukau address.

The person was found deceased by a family member visiting them today. The person tested positive for Covid-19 on October 24 and has been isolating at home with public health oversight.

The Ministry of Health extended its sympathies in a statement to the person's family.