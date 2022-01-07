One person dies in medical incident at Oji Fibre Solutions Kinleith Mill

Emergency services are responding to an incident at the paper mill in Tokoroa.

A person has died following a medical incident at the Oji Fibre Solutions Kinleith Mill.

Emergency services responded to the incident this morning including two ambulances and one helicopter.

A spokesperson at Oji Fibre Solutions confirmed there was a medical event at mill today and an employee died on site.

"This is a tragedy for the company; our first thoughts turn to the family and the person's work colleagues" a spokesman said in a written statement.

He said the company would offer support for affected employees and reach out to the family.

He said the company had no further comments.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 9.30am and one person died. The circumstances were not suspicious.

St John responded with two ambulances and a helicopter to the incident after being notified at 8.14am.

A spokesperson said it was not needed for transportation.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed the service had been called to a medical event at the mill.