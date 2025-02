Emergency services at the scene following an incident at a park in Weymouth tonight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has died following an incident involving a motorcycle in the South Auckland suburb of Weymouth this evening.

A police spokesperson said the incident in Mountfort Park was reported to Police at 7.40pm.

“Cordons are in place within the park and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and privacy screens have been placed around the scene.