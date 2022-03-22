Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Upper Moutere. Photo / NZME

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Upper Moutere. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a crash in Upper Moutere in the South Island's Tasman District.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Gardner Valley Rd and the Coastal Highway around 3.50pm.

A NZ Police spokesperson said one person had died at the scene and a number of other people had sustained injuries, ranging from moderate to serious.

UPDATE 5:20PM

The SH60 remains CLOSED. Please Detour via NB traffic turn right onto Mapua Drive, left onto Stafford Drive, then continue along Aporo Road, then right back on to SH 60. Reverse for SB traffic. Plan your journey and allow extra time for your travel. ^FP https://t.co/rm0jhG6570 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) March 22, 2022

The road is closed and diversions are in place as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

The police spokesperson recommended motorists avoid the area.