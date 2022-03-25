Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Blank pages: The great mystery of Keri Hulme's ghost book

17 minutes to read
Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

Steve Braunias investigates whatever happened to the most famous New Zealand novel that never was.

It was an exceptionally rare document, spoken of for many years with awe and wonder, and I saw it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.