One person has died after a van rolled on State Highway 27 in the Hauraki District late last night.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash about 11pm.

“A van rolled on SH27, near North Rd, Mangatarata, Hauraki District,” the spokesperson said.

One person died at the scene.

The spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

“The road was blocked but has since been reopened.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said there was a person trapped after a van had rolled over in Mangatarata.

“We assisted police and ambulance with the removal of the vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said ambulance services were called at about 10.17pm on Sunday regarding an incident on SH27, Mangatarata.

“We responded with one ambulance but our services were not required.”

The news comes after a man died following the midday crash near Hampton Downs on Friday, before which he was seen speeding past other vehicles between the left-hand lane and the “cheese-cutter” barrier.

Passing motorists stopped to help, with one woman putting a blanket over the man - aged in his 20s or 30s and clothed, but with only socks on his feet - before another woman started CPR.

Northwestern Waikato road policing manager Sergeant Steven Jones also thanked members of the public who “initially witnessed and rendered assistance” to those involved in the crash, including performing CPR on the road in pouring rain before first responders arrived.

The Serious Crash Unit completed a scene examination which saw both directions of the road closed closed until 5.40pm.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.