One person has died in an Auckland car crash. Photo / File

One person has died in a car crash in South Auckland.

Emergency services are at the scene of the serious two-vehicle crash that took place at 8.40pm on Hills Rd in Ōtara.

"The road is closed and diversions are in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene," police said.

"Motorists should avoid the area, if possible."

A photographer at the scene said a deceased man's body could be seen laying on the road.

Police were also inspecting a car located a couple kilometres further along Hill Rd, the photographer said.

The car had damage on the front of it.