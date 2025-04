Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A person has died after a farm vehicle accident near Taupō yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the address on State Highway 5 in Wairakei shortly after 3.30pm yesterday.

Police said that on arrival first responders “sadly located one person deceased”.

WorkSafe has been notified and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.