One person dead in crash at Athenree Gorge

Police have confirmed one person has died following the earlier reported truck vs car crash on State Highway 2, Athenree Gorge.

One person died at the scene and another person had moderate injuries.

The road is due to reopen shortly.

Emergency services were alerted to the truck and car crash between Arden and Mathers Rds at 6.37am.

A St John spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times one person was transported to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.

She said two ambulances and one helicopter were sent to the scene.