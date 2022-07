One person has died following a crash on Paterangi Rd, near Te Awamutu this evening.

Emergency services responded to the crash which involved a car and a van at 5.50pm on Paterangi Rd.

The driver of the van was critically injured and died at the scene.



The driver of the car was uninjured.



Diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the crash are still ongoing.