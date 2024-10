The weather is set to ease in Southland as MetService changes its warning from red to yellow. Wrongfully convicted Gail Maney has had her conviction quashed.

One person has died after a suspected work-related incident at a farm in Taranaki this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to a property in Auroa, South Taranaki, at 8.50am on Saturday.

On their arrival, they found a man with critical injuries and he died a short time later.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident and responded with one ambulance, one helicopter, one manager and one clinical support officer.