One person dead after water-related incident in Titahi Bay

Emergency services were called to the scene at 9.35am this morning. Photo / File

Emergency services were called to the scene at 9.35am this morning. Photo / File

A person has died after a water-related incident in Porirua.

Emergency services were called to Titahi Bay at 9.35am this morning.

Sadly one person died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.



