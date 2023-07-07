One person dead after water-related incident in Titahi Bay

A person has died after a water-related incident in Porirua.
Emergency services were called to Titahi Bay at 9.35am this morning.
Sadly one person died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
