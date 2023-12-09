A roadblock near the scene of the accident on Te Whiti Rd, just outside Masterton. Photo / Bella Cleary

One person has died after a crash between a motorcyclist and a tractor on Masterton’s Te Whiti Rd, near Lees Pakaraka Rd.

Due to the crash, Te Whiti Rd was closed from multiple entry points near Te Kopi, Manaia, and Lees Pakaraka roads yesterday afternoon.

Police were stationed at each roadblock, redirecting traffic away from the scene.

Police confirmed they received reports of a two-vehicle crash at 1.52pm, and that one person had sustained serious injuries.

The road was closed shortly after this and was only reopened in the early evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a brigade from Masterton attended the scene.

“They’re there to provide scene protection, assist with patient care and help set up a landing site for the helicopter.”

The spokesperson confirmed that the accident involved a tractor and a motorcyclist, and that the Manawatū rescue helicopter flew in to transport the patient.

Police later confirmed the patient had died and that enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.



