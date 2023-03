Police confirmed one person had died. Photo / File

One person has died in a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor in Halcombe last night.

Police were notified of a crash on Pryces Line about 9pm.

Police said one person had died in the crash.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.”

A spokeswoman confirmed the crash was between two cars and a tractor.