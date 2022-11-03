Police say inquiries into the circumstances of the fatal crash are ongoing. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Mitimiti on Friday morning.

The person died at the scene and a second person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The crash in West Coast Rd, Mitimiti, was reported to police about 7.20am.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene, and the road would be closed for some time, police said.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Another person died after a two-vehicle crash near Kerikeri last night, and one was seriously injured.

The incident blocked both lanes of traffic in Springbank Rd/SH10 and the road was closed for some time.

About 6.30 last night, police advised motorists to avoid SH10 and expect significant delays.

Police advised that SH10 is now open as normal.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue, police said.