One person has died in a single-vehicle crash near Ashburton last night.

Emergency Services were called to the crash, on Ealing Montalto Rd in Carew, at 9.40pm.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle reportedly collided with a concrete barrier and the single-occupant died at the scene.

"Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," they said.