The crash on SH1 near Moerewa shortly after midnight resulted in the death of one person. Photo / NZME

The crash on SH1 near Moerewa shortly after midnight resulted in the death of one person. Photo / NZME

One person has died after a crash between a car and a truck on SH1 near Moerewa overnight.

Emergency services attended the crash, which happened at 12.14am, and the person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, and diversions were put in place but have since been lifted.

"An investigation is now underway into the crash," a police spokesperson said.