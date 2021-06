The single-vehicle crash happened southbound on State Highway 1 in Ōtaki. Photo / 123rf

A person has died after their car went off the road, onto train tracks and down a bank before coming to a stop on another road.

The crash happened near State Highway One in Ōtaki, in the Kāpiti Coast. Trains were stopped in the area.

A police spokesperson said the person received medical attention but died at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just after 4.45pm.

Police said enquiries are under way to establish what happened.