One person has died after a car crashed into a tree on Tauranga Rd, Te Poi, Matamata-Piako District last night.

The crash was reported to police at 8.10pm, causing the closure of the road between State Highway 27 and Matamata.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.