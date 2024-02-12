Emergency services are attending a serious crash on the Bluff Highway at Greenhills, Southland this afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to Police around 12.30pm.

A Police spokesperson said indications suggested one person has received critical injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Simon Lyford said FENZ were assisting police at the scene, while also working to extinguish a vegetation fire caused by the accident.

Three appliances were attending the scene, including two from Bluff and a tanker from Invercargill, he said.

A section of Bluff Highway is currently closed due to the crash.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.



