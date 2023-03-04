Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

One person critically injured following crash in Mosgiel, outside Dunedin

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The crash occurred about 4pm this afternoon.

The crash occurred about 4pm this afternoon.

One person is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash outside Dunedin this afternoon.

Two people were extracted from a vehicle on School Rd South, near State Highway 87, in Mosgiel around 4pm.

The passenger of the vehicle is in critical condition and was the first to be extracted by emergency services.

Another occupant was trapped in the vehicle for a period of time, police confirmed, but has since been extracted.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The two occupants of the vehicle are currently in the care of ambulance services.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified. Fire and Emergency New Zealand also responded to the incident.

Latest from New Zealand