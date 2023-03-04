The crash occurred about 4pm this afternoon.

The crash occurred about 4pm this afternoon.

One person is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash outside Dunedin this afternoon.

Two people were extracted from a vehicle on School Rd South, near State Highway 87, in Mosgiel around 4pm.

The passenger of the vehicle is in critical condition and was the first to be extracted by emergency services.

Another occupant was trapped in the vehicle for a period of time, police confirmed, but has since been extracted.

The two occupants of the vehicle are currently in the care of ambulance services.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified. Fire and Emergency New Zealand also responded to the incident.