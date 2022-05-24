Emergency services at an incident in Central Dunedin today. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Emergency services used a turntable ladder to extract a critically injured person from the first floor of a Central Dunedin Hotel this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident at Scenic Circle Hotel on Princes St.

A nearby resident told the Otago Daily Times they heard an "extremely" loud bang about 9am.

The noise sounded like something large hitting the ground.

At the scene firefighters could be seen using aerial truck to remove a man in a stokes basket through a window on the first floor of the hotel.

He was lowered to the ground and taken to a waiting St John ambulance.

There were three fire appliances, three police cars, an ambulance and two other St John vehicles at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said a patient in a critical condition was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the hotel said they were not yet sure of the full circumstances around the incident.

Support was in place for staff.

Senior staff were coming down from Christchurch to help manage the incident, she said.