One person critically injured after serious crash in East Auckland

A person has suffered critical injuries following a serious crash in East Auckland this morning.

The crash happened on Kilkenny Dr in the East Tāmaki area and was reported to police at 10.40am.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries,’ a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and motorists had been advised to avoid the area while inquiries were under way.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident in East Tamaki at 10.36am.

They responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit and one manager.

“We were not required for transportation.”

Part of the road had been blocked off causing detours to bus services, Auckland Transport said in an alert.

“Bus route 355 is detouring around the area and will miss the following 6 bus stops on Kilkenny Drive between Chapel Road and Maghera Drive.”