Police are at the scene of two-vehicle crash in Martinborough Photo / NZME

A person has been critically injured after a crash in Martinborough.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Oxford St and Regent St just after 7am this morning.

The crash involved two vehicles, and the injured person was airlifted to hospital.

Motorists are asked to avoid the scene and traffic management is in place.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.








