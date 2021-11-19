One person badly burned in South Auckland house fire

Ambulance teams took three people to Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Ambulance teams took three people to Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Fire crews have put out a blaze at an Auckland home that left one person seriously hurt from burns.

The badly hurt person was taken to Middlemore Hospital along with two others in a moderate condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Gordon Rd in Papatoetoe at 7.15am.

Tirefighters found the property well alight when they arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Crews from Papatoetoe and Mangere attended.

"The fire is now extinguished and one crew is in attendance monitoring," the spokesman said.