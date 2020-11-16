One of Northland's most wanted nabbed at last

An armed police officer guards a bridge on Pokapu Rd, near Moerewa, during a search for one of Northland's most wanted men. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One of Northland's most wanted men has been arrested after sparking a series of searches by helicopter and armed police during months on the run.

Dylan Cooper, also known as Dylan Carrington, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court at 9am yesterday on 21 charges including aggravated robbery, commissioning a crime with a firearm, assault with intent to injure and threatening to kill.

The Kawakawa 29-year-old also faces multiple charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and driving while disqualified.

It is alleged Cooper managed to evade police on several occasions by fleeing at high speeds, then abandoning his vehicle and escaping on foot.

One such incident is alleged to have occurred at Pokapu, near Moerewa, on September 21, which sparked a major police search in bush and farmland using dogs, the Eagle helicopter and the Whangārei-based Armed Offenders Squad.

On October 1 he was spotted again, this time on Kapiro Rd, north of Kerikeri, and again that evening in the Paihia area. He allegedly led police on a chase then dumped his car in Waitangi and fled on foot, again avoiding capture despite deployment of dogs and a helicopter.

At the time police described Cooper as an "imminent danger" to the public and warned people not to approach him.

It is understood he was caught on Sunday night after once again trying to flee and sparking a chase.

After a brief appearance in court yesterday morning he was remanded in custody until December 1 when he is due to appear by audiovisual link. He has indicated he intends to apply for bail on that date.