One man has been charged and a shotgun seized following a firearms incident in Wiri, Auckland on the weekend.

A spokesperson said police were called to an address on Felicia Pl following a report of disorder involving two groups, about 1am on Sunday.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said shots were reportedly fired from an address before one of the groups left in a vehicle.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.