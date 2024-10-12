Both suburbs saw more firearms offences reported than at the same time in 2023.
A member of the Indian Business Association, who did not want to be named, told RNZ about an incident at his Auckland petrol station in which he tried to stop a customer from driving away without paying.
Waikato bottle store owner Ash Parmar said the threat of gun crime loomed over business owners.
“We have deep sympathies for the wider public, which is facing threats from these criminals using the guns,” he said.
“And obviously all the shootouts that are happening at houses, and drive-by shootings and stuff, which make us all very nervous that the threat of a gun being used in a retail setting is not very far away, so we remain very nervous and on edge.”
Firearms Safety Authority executive director Angela Brazier said keeping track of guns in the community could be a challenge.
“The firearms investigation team, half of their investigations are when a licence-holder has diverted a firearm to an unlicensed person, so a criminal or a gang member.
“Those are the firearms that are turning up [at] crime scenes.”
She said a firearms registry, introduced in 2023, would help keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them.
“It brings benefit to communities in terms of disrupting the pathways [through which] criminals acquire firearms. It also gives front-line police access to real-time information to help them make risk assessments about the presence of firearms in a property or a vehicle, and it will help licence-holders to have more confidence when they are buying or selling firearms.”
More than 90 firearms offences were reported where the offender was a patched or prospect gang member.
As of last month, 145 firearms offences committed in the first six months of this year were under investigation.
Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said part of her job was to develop legislation to improve public safety.
“It is well-known that gang members and criminals generally do not adhere to legislation,” she told RNZ.