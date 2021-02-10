One killed, two seriously injured after crash in Twyford, Hastings

Emergency services attended a serious crash in Twyford, Hastings, on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

A motorist has been killed and two people have been seriously injured after a crash in Twyford, Hastings.

Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash between Omahu Rd and Evenden Rd, Hastings, about 2.55pm on Wednesday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two people are being treated with serious injuries.

The road was closed between Omahu Rd and Evenden Rd while emergency services responded to the crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

"The road is closed between Omahu Rd and Evenden Rd, and motorists are asked to avoid the area," a police spokeswoman said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances are on the scene.

MORE TO COME