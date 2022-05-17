Tawa College went into lockdown this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Tawa College in Wellington went into lockdown this afternoon after a suspected stabbing on school grounds.

One person has been taken to hospital and police are investigating.

An alert sent to parents stated the school was in lockdown shortly before 2.30pm, and asked parents not to contact the school.

"Tawa College has been advised to go into lockdown as a precautionary measure," the alert said.

"Please refrain from contacting any staff at the school, as this could lead to distraction of their primary focus, which is caring for our students."

It is understood students were told to hide under their desks after the alert was raised, and the children were being let out of lockdown shortly before 3.30pm.

A parent whose son is in the lockdown said he and his wife knew their son was safe because he had been keeping them informed through a family Snapchat group.

"All his classmates are doing the same," the parent said.

"It feels like this was targeted rather than random which is in some ways better than someone just walking in off the street for no reason."

He said the school had kept parents well informed.

NZME understands at about 2.50pm, students were allowed to sit on chairs and talk, though the lights in the classrooms remained off. However, they were subsequently told to get back under their desks - before later being let out.

The suspected stabbing is believed to be connected to a local gang, NZME understands.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Duncan St, where the school is, about 2.15pm.

One person is understood to be injured and has been transported to hospital, she said.

"Police are making inquiries to establish what has happened."

- More to come