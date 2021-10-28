Voyager 2021 media awards
One injured in milk tanker crash in Taranaki, spilt milk blocks main highway

2 minutes to read
A crash involving a milk tanker is blocking SH3 in Mt Messenger, Taranaki. Image / Google

NZ Herald

A person has been injured in a serious crash involving a milk tanker that has blocked off a main highway in Taranaki.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on State Highway, Mōkau Rd in Mt Messenger, after reports that a milk tanker had crashed shortly before 5am.

"Indications are that a person has sustained injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

The crash has resulted in a large quantity of milk and cream spilling onto the road and which has led to slippery conditions.

"The crash is causing significant traffic delays," motorists are warned.

Road authorities issued an alert just after 6am saying the road is blocked along Mt Messenger 3km south of Mangaonga Rd.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency described the spill over the road as "large".

Motorists are being urged to delay their journey if possible.