A person has been injured as emergency services battle to contain a house fire on a major North Shore road near multiple schools.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it received multiple calls about a fire just after 1pm today on Onewa Rd in Northcote.

Police said one person had suffered minor injuries in the fire, but did not need medical attention.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received multiple calls regarding a structure fire just after 1pm today on Onewa Rd. Photo / Lochlan Lineham

Fire and Emergency said crews were currently working to contain the blaze in the ceiling of a single-storey home.