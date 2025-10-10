All people inside the house when the fire broke out were accounted for.
Auckland Transport said multiple buses were being rerouted as emergency services responded.
Northcote College said it was aware of the fire.
Locals on social media said there was a large emergency service presence on the scene.
“Just had to close all our windows (Northcote Point) as the smoke smell is so strong,” one person said.
Another said they had received texts from their child, who was a student at Northcote College, as the blaze broke out a few houses away from the school.
A person driving by at the time told the Herald the smoke filled the street.
“It was the biggest smoke I’ve ever seen,” she said.
