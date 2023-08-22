One critically injured after house fire in Waipukurau, Central Hawke’s Bay

A resident was injured in a house fire on Gaisford Terrace in Waipukurau. Photo / Rachel Wise

A person has been critically injured in a fire that has turned a home in the Central Hawke’s Bay town of Waipukurau into a hollowed-out shell.

Firefighters and police were called to Gaisford Tce about 2.40pm on Tuesday and found the home well alight and the roof collapsing.

The fire was brought under control but a large hole in the roof could be seen from the street.

A neighbour told Hawke’s Bay Today he heard banging and yelling, and calls for a dog, before realising the house next door was alight.

Police confirmed everyone was now out of the house.

People were being assessed by ambulance staff, with St John confirming one person was critically injured. A rescue helicopter has been tasked to transport the patient to Wellington Hospital.

A contingent of emergency services personnel remained at the scene.



