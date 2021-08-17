One in hospital after police car rammed in incident in West Auckland

Police car rammed after incident in New Lynn, West Auckland, overnight. File Photo / Bevan Conley

A person is in hospital after allegedly ramming their vehicle into a police car before crashing near a river in Auckland overnight.

Police were called to an incident last night in the West Auckland suburb of New Lynn.

When authorities arrived, the person - driving a vehicle - drove towards a police car.

"The person then rammed a police vehicle and fled from police at low speed, before the vehicle drove through a fence and crashed on to the bank of the Whau River.

Emergency services had to remove the driver from the vehicle involved.

Their condition is not known, but they were taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident is understood to have happened shortly after the Government announced New Zealand would be going into a snap level 4 lockdown after a Covid-19 positive case was confirmed in the community.

A 58-year-old man tested positive for the virus after becoming symptomatic over the weekend.

He had travelled with his wife to the Coromandel last Friday where they spent the weekend, before returning to Auckland.

The man and his family are from Devonport, on Auckland's North Shore.