Surcharge ban on in-store card transactions, Increases to the pay of public board members, Nurses strike set for tomorrow and a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

One in custody following Manukau Bus Station stabbing, appeal for witnesses

A person is in custody after another person was found with a stab wound after a violent incident at a South Auckland bus station.

Emergency services were called to the bus station on Manukau Station Rd about 8.15pm on Monday following reports of an assault.

A police spokesperson said the victim had an injury consistent with a stab wound and they were taken to hospital in a serious condition.