One person seriously injured following reported assault in Manukau, South Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A person has been seriously injured following a reported assault in Manukau, Auckland. Photo / NZME

A person has been rushed to hospital after a reported assault in the South Auckland suburb of Manukau.

Police said emergency services were called to Manukau Station Rd about 8.15pm.

“Initial reports suggest one person has serious injuries,” a spokesperson said.

“Police have immediately responded and are working in the

