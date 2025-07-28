One person seriously injured following reported assault in Manukau, South Auckland
NZ Herald
A person has been seriously injured following a reported assault in Manukau, Auckland. Photo / NZME
A person has been rushed to hospital after a reported assault in the South Auckland suburb of Manukau.
Police said emergency services were called to Manukau Station Rd about 8.15pm.
“Initial reports suggest one person has serious injuries,” a spokesperson said.
“Police have immediately responded and are working in the
area to locate those believed to be involved.”