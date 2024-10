The weather is set to ease in Southland as MetService changes its warning from red to yellow. Wrongfully convicted Gail Maney has had her conviction quashed.

One person has died and two others have been injured in a crash in the Bay of Plenty.

The crash occurred on White Pine Bush Rd near Whakatāne about 11.40pm yesterday.

“One person was seriously injured and was airlifted to Whakatāne Hospital,” police said.

“Sadly they have subsequently passed away.”

Two others suffered minor injuries.