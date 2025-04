A person has been killed in a crash in Rotorua last night. Image / Google Maps

One person is dead and a second seriously injured after a crash in Rotorua last night, police say.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the corner of Te Ngae Rd and Tennyson Drive in Ōwhata about 9.10pm, they said.

“One person died at the scene. A second person received serious injuries.”

Fire and Emergency also sent crews to help, with two fire engines and a support vehicle dispatched.