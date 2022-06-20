One dead, one seriously injured after van v truck crash near Blenheim

Serious crash on SH6, Kaituna near Blenheim. Photo / NZME

One person is dead and another seriously injured following a collision between a van and a truck in Marlborough.

The crash, on State Highway 6 northwest of the township at Kaituna, happened between Lamberts and Camerons roads. It was reported to police about 1.40pm.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

The road has been closed between Rapaura Rd on State Highway 62 and Queen Charlotte Drive and diversions are in place.

The road has been closed between Rapaura Road on State Highway 62 and Queen Charlotte Drive. Photo / Supplied

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

The accident comes less than 48 hours after a road crash involving a van and truck north of Blenheim claimed the lives of seven people less than 5km south of Picton on Sunday morning.

