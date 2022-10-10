One person died at the scene, and another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Photo / Google

One person has died and another is fighting for their life in Wellington Hospital after two people fell from a ute in a Hawke's Bay beach town on Monday night.

Police and a rescue helicopter were called to Harper Rd, Waimārama, about 7.50pm where they found two people with serious injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

One person died at the scene, and another person was flown to directly to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, she said.

A Te Whatu Ora- Capital and Coast spokesperson said the person was in a critical condition in ICU on Tuesday morning.

Police were working to speak with a number of people who were at the scene, as part of the ongoing investigation into what happened.