One person has died following a workplace incident in Mount Wellington.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to an incident on Lynton Rd at 8.25am on Sunday.

One person had died, the spokesperson confirmed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe have been notified.”